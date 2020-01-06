children-ordered-to-go-to-school-on-saturday-for-detentions

A no-nonsense headteacher has introduced Saturday morning detentions lasting for two hours in a bid to combat poor attendance.

Students at Folkestone Academy, Kent, who are persistently late or fail to show up will be made to come into school between 9am and 11am in full school uniform.

The academy’s new head Seamus Murphy made the decision within days of taking his post, however not all parents and pupils are happy that their weekend might be disrupted.

Some parents labelled the decision as ‘ridiculous’, with one mum saying the Saturday punishment would send her child into ‘meltdown.’

Mr Murphy, a former Ofsted inspector, informed parents in a letter ahead of the new term, that the detentions were an alternative to excluding pupils.

He wrote: ‘I am concerned about the number of students who either are late to school or absent.

‘Currently too many students are not in school and therefore struggling to catch up on the work they missed.

‘I believe that students need to be in school to achieve and rather than use exclusion, I will be holding Saturday detentions from 9am to 11am.’

Mum-of-two Katrina Brice said: ‘My son has autism and it is a struggle to get him to school on a normal day, if he had to go on a Saturday all hell would break loose and he would have a meltdown.

‘My daughter has spina bifida and cannot be in school without a specialist teacher there, so would the teacher go in on a Saturday for two hours for supervising her?’

Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘Children need to learn but so do half of those teachers at the school, a lot of them are rude to parents as well as children – respect works both ways.’

However, one dad of two children at the Kent Academy, which reopens today, supported the new initiative.

Dave Ockenden said: ‘Assuming Saturday detentions are reserved for more serious, persistent rule breakers then I am in favour.

‘If either of my daughters receive a Saturday detention, I will happily march them to school to make sure they attend.’

A Folkestone Academy spokesman told Kent Live: ‘At Folkestone Academy we have high expectations for our students.

‘Pupils need to be in school to achieve and the introduction of Saturday detentions is an alternative to students being formally excluded.

‘They are only one part of our wider behaviour policy, which is entirely focused on making sure our students receive a powerful education that gives them the tools they need to succeed in later life.’