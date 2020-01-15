children-injured-in-los-angeles-as-plane-dumps-fuel-onto-school-during-emergency-landing

A plane forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles dumped its fuel on the playground of a school as it approached the ground, injuring 17 children and nine adults.

The Delta Airlines jet was flying from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when an engine issue forced it to make a quick return to the airport, but not before the plane shed its payload over Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy.

Two classes were outside at the time the fuel was released, according to the Los Angeles Times. All of the injuries were reported as minor and none of the victims were taken to hospital, authorities said.

However, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was “thoroughly investigating the circumstances” behind the incident and suggested the flight may not have followed fuel-dumping rules.

“There are special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major US airport,” the agency said.