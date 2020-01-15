children-injured-in-los-angeles-as-plane-dumps-fuel-onto-school-during-emergency-landing

A plane forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles dumped its fuel on the playground of a school as it approached the ground, injuring 17 children and nine adults.
The Delta Airlines jet was flying from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when an engine issue forced it to make a quick return to the airport, but not before the plane shed its payload over Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy.
Two classes were outside at the time the fuel was released, according to the Los Angeles Times. All of the injuries were reported as minor and none of the victims were taken to hospital, authorities said.
However, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was “thoroughly investigating the circumstances” behind the incident and suggested the flight may not have followed fuel-dumping rules.
“There are special fuel-dumping procedures for aircraft operating into and out of any major US airport,” the agency said.
“These procedures call for fuel to be dumped over designated unpopulated areas, typically at higher altitudes so the fuel atomizes and disperses before it reaches the ground.”
However, Delta insisted it had followed “normal procedure”. In a statement, the airline said: “Shortly after take-off, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return quickly to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after a release of fuel, which was required as part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight.”
“We are in touch with Los Angeles World Airports and the LA County Fire Department and share concerns regarding reported minor injuries to adults and children at a school in the area.”
The Los Angeles fire department said it had confirmed that jet fuel was the substance dropped on the school’s playground while students were at recess and that 70 firefighters were on the scene treating the injured.
Other students had been evacuated from the elementary school following the incident, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Elizabeth Alcantar, mayor of Cudahy, told the Los Angeles Times: “I’m very upset. This is an elementary school, these are small children.”
Parents were notified to pick up their children near the school, which is about 16 miles east of the airport. Two streets were closed during the emergency response.
Ms Alcantar said on Twitter that the city had opened an emergency response centre following the incident and would conduct a “town hall” meeting to provide more information.