children-in-mental-distress-denied-nhs-help-until-close-to-suicide 

Children suffering mental health problems are being refused treatment until they are close to suicide, amid soaring referrals, an investigation reveals.

Medics said services were “washing their hands” of vulnerable children and teenagers, with one in three trusts only accepting cases classed as the most severe.

Experts said children were being forced to wait until their condition deteriorated – in some cases resulting in a suicide attempt – in order to get to see a specialist.

It comes amid concern that social media is fuelling a growing mental health crisis among younger generations, encouraging feelings of inadequacy.

Some are facing waits of 18 months for counselling, amid rising numbers of referrals.

NHS data shows the total number of referrals to such specialists has risen by almost a fifth in the year.

It follows warnings that in the last decade, the number of children being admitted to hospital as a result of eating disorders has more than doubled.

NHS figures show 4,540 such cases in 2018/19, up from 1,742 in the year 2010-11.