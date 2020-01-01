children-excluded-from-primary-school-for-racism-rises-by-40-per-cent-in-10-years

The number of children excluded from primary school for racism has risen by 40 per cent in 10 years, figures show.

The biggest rise is in the North West, according to analysis by the BBC.

In the academic year 2017-18, there were 496 temporary exclusions for racism from primary schools, rising from 350 in the year 2006-7.

In the North West, there were 36 temporary exclusions in 2006-07, compared with 76 in 2017-18.

The number of exclusions for racism across all schools in England has fallen over the same period, suggesting that crackdowns in secondary schools have been successful.

Dr Zubaida Haque, deputy director of the Runnymede Trust, a race-equality think tank, said racism in schools reflected attitudes outside the classroom.

“We have to understand, schools are a microcosm of society,” she said.

“So if we have an increase in hate crime in society, an increase of bigotry or there’s bullying going on outside of school, racism in papers and in a politician’s narrative, children will pick that up very quickly. And that’s what is happening.”

It comes as a school nativity in Rotherhithe, south-east London was marred by “oppressive racist language” as parents fought to get the best view of their children on stage.