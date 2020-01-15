childminder-spends-weekends-as-a-naked-vegan-activist

Heidi Porter is a mum-of-two and full-time childminder, but at the weekends she strips off her clothes and takes to the streets to fight for animal rights.

As well as nude protests, the 43-year-old vegan also creates shocking photography series’ to shine a spotlight on animal cruelty – she even poses as various animals suffering cruelty in the meat, dairy and fur industries.

Heidi says veganism is all about kindness and showing respect to every living animal.

‘I protest completely naked because animals are naked – I view myself exactly on the same level as them. There is no difference,’ Heidi tells Metro.co.uk.

‘Farm animals are subject to horrific cruelty,’ she adds. ‘There is no such thing as humane slaughter for an animal who does not want to die.

‘Around 70 billion farm animals are slaughtered every year for food and most of those are kept in factory farms, including in the UK. So, while we might think of idyllic farms in the British countryside, that’s not always the case.

‘As well as farm animals, millions of raccoon dogs, coyotes, rabbits and other small mammals are factory farmed for their fur each year and killed in the most horrific manner – either skinned alive or electrocuted.

‘While farming animals for their fur is banned in the UK, shops are still free to sell it. I want all fur to be banned from sale here, and of course all over the world.’

Heidi started protesting because she was so passionate about the animal rights movement. Her aim is to raise awareness and move the conversation on.

‘It was after a chance encounter in the school playground when I saw a fellow parent wearing a real fur coat – something clicked inside, and I knew I had to try to put an end to this barbaric practice,’ she explains.

‘It was then that I began protesting outside Harrods, naked, at weekends to draw attention to the fact our shops are still selling skinned animals as coats.’

Her animal activism is varied, and she has spent a day lying on the ground wearing a ‘meat costume’ to highlight the similarities between humans and animals.

‘I often feel helpless about the plight of animals, but protesting and taking photographs makes me feel I can make some difference,’ she adds.

‘If I can encourage just a handful of people to go vegan or reduce their meat and dairy intake then I know I’ve made a difference, no matter how small.

Heidi describes herself as a realist, and says she doesn’t imagine she will see the entire planet turn vegan in her lifetime, but she hopes that work like hers will keep things going in the right direction.

‘I hope I can inspire people to open their eyes to the horrors of the meat, dairy, egg and fur industries, and inspire them to make changes,’ says Heidi. ‘Even if it’s just to cut out meat twice a week to begin with.

‘Just do what you can, but please do something!

‘It’s not sustainable for our planet to continue consuming animals at the rate we are, so for the sake of the animals, the future of our children and for our health, we all need to take action – and sooner rather than later.’

As a childminder, Heidi knows that the children she cares for with look to her for guidance – but she’s careful not to push her message on to them.

‘The parents of the children I work with fully understand that my activism is separate to my day job, and I don’t specify that the children I look after must be vegan or even vegetarian,’ says Heidi.

‘The response I have received to date has been positive, especially among the animal rights community.

‘My husband and children are incredibly supportive of what I do. My dad was a farm worker so he’s less open to the idea of being vegan – but maybe one day I can convince him!’

