Childish Gambino Drops Surprise Album In The Middle Of The Night

Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, dropped a surprise release on Saturday night, including a song with the famed Ariana Grande. Among the 12 tracks are “Algorythm” and “Feels Like Summer.” The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report on the album release which shocked many of the performing artist’s fans.

At the moment, Donald Glover’s new record isn’t on any of the streaming services, however, it is available on his website. Interestingly, his site doesn’t include information on any of the tracks, or artwork for the new record.

Fans might notice that his new record no longer uses his old stage name, Childish Gambino. Back in September of 2018, Donald Glover revealed that he would be retiring his stage-name.

While at the Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, in September 2018, Glover announced he was going to be putting a stop to the use of his stage name. Speaking with the audience, the Atlanta star remarked it would be his “last Gambino tour ever,” and described it not as a “concert,” but more like a “f*cking church.”

Despite the fact he said he wanted to no longer use the name, some fans believed it was an empty promise because he has mentioned not using it before. Earlier in 2018, Glover announced he wasn’t going to use the title anymore for concerts, albums, or any musical releases and products.

In the middle of a press conference, Glover explained that he was a big fan of bringing things to an end, especially as the life-cycle of a particular form of art has come to a close. During the final months of the summer months, Glover released his track, “Feels Like Summer,” along with a music video too.

The video wasn’t nearly as political as the viral “This Is America,” but it featured many interesting cameos and references to the hip-hop and black community. The video featured several different celebrities, including Lil’ Pump, 21 Savage, Will Smith, Pusha T, Travis Scott, and Nicki Minaj.

One part of the video featured ASAP Rocky and Solange tugging a rope with the Toronto artist, The Weeknd.



