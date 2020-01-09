child-sex-abusers-like-gary-glitter -must-be-banned-from-travelling-abroad-to-commit-further-attacks,-inquiry-concludes

Child sex abusers such as Gary Glitter – who was free to travel to Asia to attack young girls – must be banned from travelling abroad to commit further attacks, a government-ordered inquiry has warned.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) has today published its report on the protection of children outside the UK.

It found that the sexual abuse of children by British nationals outside of the UK to be “extensive”. For example, between 2013 and 2017, 361 UK nationals requested consular assistance abroad after being arrested for child sex offences. However, these figures are likely to represent “a fraction of the overall numbers of offenders,” the researchers said.

In February, the Inquiry heard evidence of such abuse in countries including Kenya, Uganda, Malaysia, India, the Philippines, Cambodia, Indonesia,Thailand and Myanmar. It is clear that children are particularly vulnerable in places with high levels of poverty and corruption, the report said, and that disaster areas can also pose risks for children.

Publishing its findings, the Inquiry concluded that gaps in the legal system are allowing sex offenders such as Gary Glitter and Richard Huckle to travel abroad and target vulnerable children in less developed countries.

It said that “more radical measures” need to be taken to increase the number of foreign travel restriction orders being made, and suggested a national action plan to “help ensure a coordinated response on the issue and also raise public awareness”.