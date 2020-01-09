child-refugees-‘will-be-forced-to-come-to-uk-on-back-of-lorry-after-brexit’

Lord Alf Dubs has warned hundreds of lone vulnerable refugee children will be forced to resort to dangerous means to join family in the UK after Brexit.

The Labour peer told Metro.co.uk he found it ‘very depressing’ that MPs on Wednesday voted against previous commitments ensuring child refugees would continue to be protected after the UK leaves the EU.

After winning a majority in December, Boris Johnson redrafted his Withdrawal Agreement Bill – which details plans for the UK’s exit – and scrapped a cross-party supported pledge, put forward by Lord Dubs in 2018.

Now, Clause 37 of the Bill replaces that promise with a watered-down vow for ministers to ‘make a statement’ on the progress of talks on the matter, after the divorce with Brussels is finalised.

Lord Dubs, who fled from the Nazis on the Kindertransport to London when he was just six years old, said the controversial decision will put potentially hundreds of isolated refugee children in serious danger.

He told this news site: ‘It means that children who put their hopes on being able to join their family members in Britain will not be able to do so.

‘Some have already travelled for six months having made dangerous journeys from Syria, or the whole of Africa, or Afghanistan, fleeing to safety.

‘So for them to then be struck when they arrive with this decision here is very depressing indeed.

‘What will happen is some will try and come on the back of a lorry because that’s what you do when you’re desperate – which is dangerous and some of them die in the attempt – or others will try and cross the channel by one means or another.’

He added that children – many of whom live in ‘desperate’ situations in Calais – will become vulnerable to traffickers who will attempt to exploit their position or force them to attempt to enter illegally, which is something his pledge avoids.

In 2018, MPs from both sides voted through his amendment which meant that after Brexit, the UK would continue to meet its obligations under the EU’s Dublin 3 Treaty.

Dublin 3 gives refugee children in an EU country the right to join surviving relatives in another EU country but this has since been ‘deleted’ by the PM.

Tory MPs had been urged to rebel and vote in favour of Lord Dubs’ amendment yesterday, but it was defeated by a majority of 96 votes, on the Bill’s second day of committee stage scrutiny in the Commons.

‘It was disheartening because I thought we’d got this far in 2018,’ he added. ‘And then to have the Government reverse all that, it’s very disappointing indeed.

‘Look we’re talking about family union for heaven’s sake and if kids can’t join their families, I mean where are we?’

In 1939, Lord Dubs, now 87, became one of the 10,000 children taken in by the UK during the Second World War, after the Nazis took over his home city of Prague.

He said Britain was ‘fantastic’ for him as it gave him safety, a warm welcome and opportunities that eventually led him to become a Lord in 1994.

‘I’d like to think other kids can have the same welcome and opportunities that I had,’ added Lord Dubs.

‘So, it’s upsetting for me that something that this country gave to me is now not willing to do for other kids.’

Brexit minister Robin Walker told MPs yesterday that the government is ‘fully committed both to the principle of family reunion and to supporting the most vulnerable children. Our policy has not changed.’

He added that the government would continue operating under the Dublin Regulation during the implementation period.

Despite the ‘disappointing’ result yesterday, Lord Dubs is confident he can drum up enough support to reverse the decision when the Bill is considered in the House of Lords next week.

It will then be voted on early the following week, he added.

He added that he couldn’t understand why the government had back-peddled on its pledge but said he trusted the ‘generosity of spirit’ that Brits possess and believes the public will back him.

‘I think there’s going to be quite a lot of support across all parties for my position in the lords next week so I’m hoping we can reverse this,’ he added.

‘You can’t do this despite public opinion you can only do this because of public support and for me that is the most crucial thing.’