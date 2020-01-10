child-fatally-shoots-teacher-before-killing-self-in-mexico-school:-police

Officials evacuated Cervantes Elementary School as panicked parents gathered outside (Representational)

Torren, Mexico:

A student at an elementary school in the city of Torreon, in northern Mexico, shot and killed a teacher Friday, then killed himself, police said.

Authorities are still investigating but believe the student was between eight and 10 years old, said police Lieutenant Adelaido Flores, as panicked parents gathered outside the Cervantes elementary school and officials evacuated the building.

