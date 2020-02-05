chiefs-coach-says-he’d-accept-white-house-invitation

Damien Williams on Chief’s Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated he plans to visit the White House if President Trump offers an invitation to his team. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, to claim their first NFL title in 50 years.

While some American pro sports teams have avoided the White House after winning a championship, Reid, who told reporters he hadn’t put much thought into it after Sunday’s victory, said that he’ll go if invited. “I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

Reid won his first championship ring on Sunday after winning a record 222 games without a title and 21 seasons as an NFL head coach. He’s not alone either –– the team’s four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill also said he would attend.”That would be great to go to the White House,” Hill told the Kansas City Star. “I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great.”Mr. Trump appears to be a fan of the team. Despite mistakenly congratulating the wrong state the Chiefs play in, he praised the team and Super Finals MVP Patrick Mahomes in a tweet. It remains to be seen if Mahomes is interested a potential visit to the White House. Ever since Mr. Trump took office, some players and teams have skipped the traditional White House visit over their disagreement with the president about protests during the national anthem. The New England Patriots attended the event last year without some of their players. The Philadelphia Eagles were disinvited in 2018 after several players said they wouldn’t go to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.Some NBA players have also refused to visit the White House. After Mr. Trump tweeted he had disinvited the Golden State Warriors from the White House after Stephen Curry was “hesitating,” LeBron James tweeted back: “U Bum: @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”