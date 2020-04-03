🔥Chief nurse pays emotional tribute to fallen NHS colleagues as she warns: I fear there will be more🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

England’s chief nursing officer asked the public to stay at home in memory of two nurses who died after contracting Covid-19.

Ruth May urged the public to shun any sunny weather this weekend and stay home to honour the memories of nurses Areema Nasreen and Aimee O’Rourke, both mothers-of-three in their 30s, who died in the past 24 hours.

It came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced two more healthcare assistants who had the virus had also died in that time frame.

Ms May told the public that she worried that there will be more fallen nurses before the battle with Covid-19 is over.

Walsall Manor Hospital nurse Areema Nasreen has died after contracting the coronavirus

Speaking alongside Mr Hancock at a Downing Street briefing, Ms May said: “This weekend is going to be very warm and it will be very tempting to go out and enjoy those summer rays.

“But please, I ask to remember Aimee and Areema. Please stay at home for them.”

She added: “They were one of us, they were one of my profession, of the NHS family.

“I worry that there’s going to be more and I want to honour them today and recognise their service.”

Earlier on Friday, the Health Secretary acknowledged “the incredible bravery” of NHS staff as the coronavirus death toll of those in the care sector continues to grow.

Having recovered from his own bout of Covid-19, Mr Hancock said “the whole nation is grateful” to NHS staff for working through difficult times, amid lingering concerns of a lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) and frontline testing.

Aimee O’Rourke, 38, is believed to have died after contracting the coronavirus

Speaking at the opening of the NHS Nightingale field hospital at the ExCel centre in east London, Mr Hancock said: “I pay tribute to the NHS staff who’ve died serving the NHS, serving the nation.

“It shows the incredible bravery of every member of the NHS who goes into work knowing that these dangers are there.

“I think it is a testament to every doctor and nurse and paramedic and other health professional who is working in the NHS in these difficult times.

“And I think the whole nation is grateful.”

Mother-of-three Ms Nasreen, who worked at Walsall Manor Hospital near Birmingham, was described as “the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet”.

And Ms O’Rourke, also a mother-of-three who worked at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, was heralded by friends as a nurse who “gave her life to make sure other people survived” during the coronavirus outbreak.​