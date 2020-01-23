“chief-minister-supreme”:-haryana-minister-after-losing-key-department

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij is one of the most vocal leaders of BJP in the state.

Chandigarh:

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was stripped of the charge of the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department or CID which was given to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the top minister said he has always maintained that the chief minister is supreme and can take away or divide any department.

The state Governor put the Chief Minister in charge of the crucial CID on Wednesday, a day after Chief Minister Khattar and Mr Vij met BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi, sending out a message that peace has been brokered between them.

“I have always maintained that the Chief Minister is supreme and he can take away or divide any department,” Mr Vij told news agency PTI today. Earlier, Mr Vij had said that there were no differences between them and that the Chief Minister was his “best friend”.

Mr Vij, who had expressed unhappiness over not being briefed or given feedback by the CID, appeared satisfied and said on Wednesday, “Today was the first time that a Superintendent of Police-rank officer briefed me. Now he will be briefing me daily.”

One of the most vocal leaders of BJP in Haryana who has often made headlines for controversial speeches, Anil Vij was allocated the home ministry in the new government last year. The move came as a surprise for many, since the department is traditionally headed by the Chief Minister in the state.

On Thursday, the portfolios of the CID and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs were allocated to Mr Khattar, in addition to his existing portfolios, according to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary.

Apart from this, transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma will cease to hold the portfolio of Art and Cultural Affairs.

Mr Vij had sought disciplinary action against the chief of the CID, accusing him of not sending credible inputs. Last week, Mr Vij wrote to the state home secretary, demanding that CID chief Anil Rao, who is an Additional Director General of Police-rank officer, be replaced by Shrikant Jadhav, another senior IPS officer.