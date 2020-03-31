TV actor Jarnail Singh passed away after suffering heart attack

Author: Editorial Team



Chidiya Ghar actor Jarnail Singh dies due to heart attack 1

Actor Jarnail Singh, who was last seen in TV show Chidiya Ghar, passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack.

In the TV show, he played the role of Balwant. His co-star Aditi Sajwan shared the news via a post on Facebook.

Check here.

RIP, Jarnail