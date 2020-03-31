Chidiya Ghar actor Jarnail Singh dies due to heart attack

Contents
TV actor Jarnail Singh passed away after suffering heart attack
Actor Jarnail Singh, who was last seen in TV show Chidiya Ghar, passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack.
In the TV show, he played the role of Balwant. His co-star Aditi Sajwan shared the news via a post on Facebook.
Check here.
RIP, Jarnail