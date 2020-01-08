chicken-with-coriander-root-and-coriander-stem-dipping-sauce-recipe

If you buy coriander from Asian supermarkets, it will often come with the skinny white root attached. The stems, too, are packed with flavour. They are a bit too tough to eat whole, so chop them finely, or add them to curry pastes. To prepare coriander root, cut the stems off about 1cm above the root. Soak the root in cold water, and give it a good scrape to get rid of any grit. Lots of recipes need more than one coriander root, so save any spares, cleaned, in the freezer for up to three months.
Juicy and fragrant, this dish is great cooked on the barbecue too, once the weather improves.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus marinating time | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Contents
SERVES
Two
INGREDIENTS
- 1 coriander root, chopped
- 1 fat garlic clove, chopped
- A pinch of ground turmeric
- 2 tbsp Thai fish sauce
- 1 tsp vegetable oil
- 2 chicken leg joints
- 4 spring onions
For the dipping sauce
- 1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 mild red chilli, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- 3 tbsp finely chopped coriander stem
METHOD
- Put the coriander root, garlic and turmeric in a pestle and mortar with a fat pinch of salt, and bash to a paste. Stir in the fish sauce and vegetable oil.
- Cut slashes in the chicken joints to help the flavour permeate. Rub over the paste. Cover and leave in the fridge to marinate for two to four hours.
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/Gas 4. Cook the chicken and the spring onions on a ridged griddle pan until nicely striped, then transfer the chicken to a baking dish in the oven for another 20 minutes or so, until cooked through.
- Mix together the dipping sauce ingredients and serve alongside the chicken and spring onions.