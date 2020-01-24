chicken-and-prawn-jambalaya-recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes
Contents
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 50g butter
- 2 boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips
- 8 large raw prawns
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 sticks celery, finely chopped, plus the leaves from the middle of the head of celery, finely chopped
- 1 large green pepper, finely chopped
- 250g long-grain rice
- 1 tbsp paprika
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- 500ml chicken stock
- 1 cured, cooked and smoked sausage, cut into discs the thickness of a pound coin
- Small bunch of spring onions, finely chopped
- 25g pickled jalapeños, finely chopped, plus 2 tbsp pickling juice from the jar
- 1 lime
METHOD
- Heat half of the butter in a large non-stick pan over a medium heat and fry the chicken strips and prawns until they start to colour. After about three minutes, remove the chicken and prawns to a plate and add the onion, celery and green pepper to the pan (holding back the celery leaves and some green pepper to garnish), and cook gently until the vegetables are soft. Add the rice and stir to coat as you would a risotto, seasoning with salt.
- Stir in the paprika and cayenne pepper and put the chicken back in the pan. Cook for a minute, stirring.
- Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. If you have a lid, put it on and simmer until the rice is cooked, topping up with water if the pan threatens to cook dry. I make a lid with tin foil, which allows some moisture to escape but keeps the heat in. The rice should be cooked after around 20 minutes.
- Return the prawns and add the sausage to the pan for the last five minutes of cooking. Now leave the stew to steam with the lid on for at least five minutes before serving.
- After five minutes, it’s time to dress the dish. Add the chopped celery leaves, spring onions, reserved green pepper, chopped jalapeños and remaining butter, and stir into the pan, allowing the butter to melt.
- Add the juice of half a lime and taste to see if you need to add more. Stir in the jalapeño juice. Check the seasoning, and serve in four warm bowls.