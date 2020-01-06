chicken-and-chorizo-stew-recipe

I buy Spanish importer Brindisa’s chorizo picante with paprika, but any good, spicy, supermarket chorizo is perfect for simmering with beans and winter veg.
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 1 hour 10 minutes
SERVES
Four to six
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- 1 small cooking chorizo, sliced into discs the thickness of a pound coin
- A knob of butter
- 8 bone-in chicken thighs
- 125ml white wine
- ½ x 400g tin plum tomatoes
- A good handful of chopped parsley
METHOD
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan and cook the onion and garlic for about four minutes, to soften them but not colour.
- Add the chorizo and cook for three minutes to release its oil.
- Remove the onion and chorizo from the pan and set aside, then add a knob of butter to the pan.
- Season the chicken thighs well and add them skin-side down to the pan. Once the skin has coloured (don’t move the pieces too soon or the skin will tear), turn them over to colour all over.
- Return the chorizo and onion mixture to the pan, with the wine, and cook until the liquid has reduced by half.
- Add the tomatoes, and just enough water to cover the chicken, and cook for 30-35 minutes until the thighs are cooked through.
- Check the seasoning and serve scattered with parsley.