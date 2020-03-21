Chicagoans prepare for governor’s ‘stay-at-home’ order

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
chicagoans-prepare-for-governor’s-‘stay-at-home’-order

by: Erik Runge

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 / 07: 57 AM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 21, 2020 / 07: 57 AM CDT

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are among those in Illinois preparing for the governor’s “stay-at-home” order set to begin Saturday evening.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order is set to begin at 5 p.m. and go until April 7 and Illinois residents are preparing.

Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Click HERE for a full list of what will be open during the order.

You May Also Like

government-criticised-for-lack-of-protective-coronavirus-equipment-for-nhs-staff

🔥Government criticised for lack of protective coronavirus equipment for NHS staff🔥

covid-19-pandemic-march-21-updates:-illinois-‘stay-at-home’-order-to-begin-in-a-few-hours

COVID-19 pandemic March 21 updates: Illinois ‘stay-at-home’ order to begin in a few hours

mcclellan:-a-view-from-the-back-of-the-herd

🔥McClellan: A view from the back of the herd🔥

chancellor-urged-to-provide-financial-lifeline-for-the-self-employed-during-coronavirus-pandemic

🔥Chancellor urged to provide financial lifeline for the self-employed during coronavirus pandemic🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *