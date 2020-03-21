chicagoans-prepare-for-governor’s-‘stay-at-home’-order

by: Erik Runge

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 / 07: 57 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 21, 2020 / 07: 57 AM CDT

CHICAGO — Chicagoans are among those in Illinois preparing for the governor’s “stay-at-home” order set to begin Saturday evening.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order is set to begin at 5 p.m. and go until April 7 and Illinois residents are preparing.

Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

