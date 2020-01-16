chicago-west-is-pretty-in-pink-for-2nd-birthday-as-kim-kardashian-goes-all-out-for-minnie-mouse-party

Chicago West is living the life for her second birthday, enjoying a Minnie Mouse themed party thrown by the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

So cute!

Kylie Jenner shared some adorable snaps of the little one enjoying her big day, going all out for the Disney theme as she sported Minnie Mouse ears on her head, and the same design painted onto her face.

Go big or go home, right Chi?

The two-year-old was the picture of concentration as she sat hard at work painting, while Kylie snapped photos of the stunning decorations.

‘Chicago’ had been painted in the iconic Disney font, above a spread of food and pink decorations. A huge Minnie Mouse tiered cake took front and centre, surrounded by other sweet snacks and roses.

Kylie also shared the love for her daughter Stormi, whose birthday is also coming up soon, sharing a snap of herself planting a kiss on her and lifting her up in the air.

The pair could also be seen twinning as they sported shades, with the 21-year-old joking: ‘Don’t ever talk to me or my daughter again.’

Momager Kris also took to social media to wish her grandaughter a happy birthday, sharing adorable snaps of the two-year-old.

‘Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!!’ she wrote.

‘You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are! 💕💕💕#love #happybirthdaychi #chicago.’

Kim hasn’t been letting us down on the cute content front either, recently making everyone mega broody with a video of Chicago and Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star treated her Instagram followers to some ‘major cuteness’ on Monday, while sharing a clip of the pair enjoying a day out at budget US store, Target.

The girls were seen sitting in their red trolley together and kicking back, while being spun around down the shopping aisles.

Chicago was all kinds of sweet in a velour tracksuit and trainers, while True made sure to give her cousin a run for her money in the cuteness stakes and rocked a fluffy pink jumper and lace up boots.

When they weren’t hitching a ride through the huge store, the tots filled themselves up on dinner and Chicago feeding True her food is enough to melt even the coldest of hearts.

Who gave them permission to be so cute?





