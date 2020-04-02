Chicago police officer diagnosed with COVID-19 dies: report

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
chicago-police-officer-diagnosed-with-covid-19-dies:-report

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 / 09: 58 AM CDT
/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 10: 01 AM CDT

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The officer is the first cop in the department to lose their life to the virus. The identity of the officer has not yet been released.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Thursday that coronavirus has hit the Chicago Police Department very hard, but did not specify.

The police department along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide additional detail.

We are devasted to confirm that #COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard. We will join Mayor Lori Lightfoot at 11am at a press conference to provide additional detail. Please tune in to the stream @chicagosmayor pic.twitter.com/0FmVuEgAhP— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 2, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Popular

Latest News

You May Also Like

bafta-games-awards-2020:-how-to-watch-tonight&apos;s-award-show-live

🔥BAFTA Games Awards 2020: how to watch tonight's award show live🔥

how-to-fix-a-drug-scandal:-the-gripping-true-story-behind-netflix&apos;s-new-series

🔥How To Fix A Drug Scandal: The gripping true story behind Netflix's new series🔥

transfer-news-live:-why-ronaldo-left-man-utd-plus-sancho-plan;-arsenal-want-roca;-liverpool,-chelsea-rumours

🔥Transfer news LIVE: Why Ronaldo left Man Utd plus Sancho plan; Arsenal want Roca; Liverpool, Chelsea rumours🔥

eddie-large-dies:-british-comedian-had-contracted-coronavirus

Eddie Large Dies: British Comedian Had Contracted Coronavirus

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *