chicago-police-detective-tests-positive-for-covid-19

CHICAGO — A member of the Chicago Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

A Chicago police spokesman made the announcement on Twitter Thursday, saying in part: “There is nothing more important than the health and welfare of our police officers so they can effectively serve and safeguard the people of Chicago.”

Sources told WGN the officer worked as a detective on the department’s incident response team out of the facility at Homan Square. Sources said the officer is being quarantined at home.

Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham said this is going to be a problem going on for the next several weeks.

The police department said it began a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the building, the employee’s work area and any vehicles and equipment used by the individual are also being cleaned.

CPD is now working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to identify those who may have been in contact with the detective who tested positive.

“We’re concerned about our officers safety,” Graham said. “I’ve been working very hard to obtain hand sanitizer and additional masks for the department.”

Graham said he posed these concerns and requests two weeks ago, and is still waiting on 100 gallons of hand sanitizer and thousands of N95 masks to be delivered, he hopes within the next day or two.

Other steps being taken include limiting lobby access to the public at police buildings, and changing the way roll call is done so members aren’t in a small room or lined up shoulder to shoulder.

“We are trying to work together because what’s most important is the safety of our officers and to the public,” he said. “If we aren’t safe and health and can’t come to work we don’t do the rest of the citizens of Chicago any good.”

Chicago police recruits are now assigned to the district supply chain to sort and distribute all personal protective equipment.

A Chicago Fire Department paramedic tested positive earlier this week.

