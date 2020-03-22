Chicago personal trainer helps people stay in shape during pandemic

by: Sean Lewis

Posted: Mar 22, 2020
/ Updated: Mar 22, 2020 / 08: 29 AM CDT

CHICAGO — Thanks to one personal trainer in the city, you don’t have to go far to stay in shape.

Online, Chicagoan Quan Bailey is keeping active and trying to help residents burn calories during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Think of normal body weight movements, like squats and pushups and look at the things around you and see how you can generate weight,” Bailey said.

Bailey has been tailoring workouts using items that are popular during the pandemic, like toilet paper.

“Everyone’s been freaking out about toilet paper, I figured you can do the exercises and get a laugh out of it,” Bailey said.

Bailey hopes his videos will help people stay in shape as a stay-at-home-order went into effect Saturday.

To view his videos, head to his Instagram @trainwithquan.

