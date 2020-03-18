chicago-med-bosses-tease-ethan’s-‘explosive’-reaction-to-april-and-marcel-in-100th-episode

Now Playing

Chicago Med has plenty of reason to celebrate these days. After getting renewed for three additional seasons alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., the NBC drama will ring in its milestone 100th episode on Wednesday, March 18 at 8/7c. The hour promises to be an explosive one as long-standing secrets come to light.The episode will see April (Yaya DaCosta) experience a health crisis that forces her to finally confess to Ethan (Brian Tee) that she kissed Marcel (Dominic Rains) just after Ethan’s overseas deployment. It’s a tricky situation given that Ethan and Marcel have really bonded over the last few weeks and Ethan and April are in the middle of IVF treatments to start a family of their own. This is not going to end well at all. Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

According to showrunners Diana Frolov and Andrew Schneider, April’s delayed admission will elicit a visceral response from her usually calm fiancé. “Ethan’s explosive reaction will have a profound effect on all three characters moving forward,” Schneider teased to TV Guide.In addition to April’s health scare, the episode will see Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Charles (Oliver Platt) take on a complicated case involving a four-year-old who’s no stranger to the ER, while Marcel and Ethan help a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound.

The milestone episode will be a special one for fans as other surprising developments shift the story in a new direction. “All the character and story arcs that we’ve been developing throughout the season will have a big emotional payoff, and will set the stage for new stories going forward,” Frolov said.Those new stories include Will’s (Nick Gehlfuss) relationship with Hannah (Jessy Schram) heating up and a potential new romance for Natalie. Meanwhile, Maggie will face a new challenge after going into remission from cancer and Charles will struggle with raising his 13-year-old daughter. He might be an expert psychiatrist, but he still has much to learn when it comes to dealing with a difficult teen.Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC. Brian Tee, Chicago MedPhoto: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC