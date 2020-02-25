Chicago Fire’s Severide Teams with Chicago P.D.’s Ruzek and Atwater in Crossover Sneak Peek

A teen opioid crisis will force Chicago Fire’s Firehouse 51 to work alongside Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence crew to track down the source of the epidemic, and TV Guide has your first look. In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s two-way crossover, Fire’s Severide (Taylor Kinney) helps P.D.’s Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) piece together the details of a harrowing scene involving a string of teen overdoses. The sensitive case will find Severide heavily involved with Chicago’s elite detectives as they get closer to the truth.The crossover event will also see the return of P.D.’s Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty), who left at the end of Season 3 following an injury that forced him into early retirement. Given his personal connection to the crisis, he’ll turn to Severide for help while steering clear of his former police colleagues.Chicago P.D.’s Roman Will Confront ‘Unresolved Issues’ in Chicago Fire Crossover

“He comes back to confront the place and the group of people that he has lots of complicated feelings about,” Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid teased to TV Guide. “I think there’s a lot of unresolved issues, unresolved anger, and unresolved business, so I think when he comes back for a compelling reason. In the course of dealing with [that] specific reason, his whole life is in evidence.”Meanwhile, Brett (Kara Killmer) will lean on Casey (Jesse Spencer) for support while pondering whether not to accept her birth mother’s offer to finally meet.

Watch the drama unfold in the two-part crossover event airing Wednesday, Feb. 26 on NBC, starting with Chicago Fire at 9/8c and followed by Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. Taylor Kinney, LaRoyce Hawkins and Patrick John Flueger, Chicago FirePhoto: Adrian Burrows/NBC