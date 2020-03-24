chicago-couple-among-those-who-postponed-wedding-due-to-covid-19

by: Julie Unruh

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 10: 32 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 10: 32 PM CDT

CHICAGO – The COVID-19 pandemic is turning the things we do once in a lifetime upside down.

27-year-old Melissa Espana was planning an April 2020 wedding in Chicago.

A month until the wedding, everything from the bridal party to the cake was set and ready to go. Until last week, when her dreams of walking down the aisle were postponed.

“We decided to pull the plug last weekend,” said Espana. “It’s only been since last weekend and we’re rescheduling until next May. We’re waiting a full year for this to kind of go away.”

Espana said even though many of the 200 invited guests are feeling sorry for the couple, postponing was the right thing to do.

“To me, it’s not that big of a deal becaus postponing was the smart thing to do,” said Espana. “The safe thing to do, just made sense.”

The couple has not lost a nickel during the process. Espana said vendors have been great about accommdating the unforseen circumstances.

“I think we timed it perfectly,” said Espana. “Nothing was ordered. We didn’t lose money on the deposit, so we’re okay. We haven’t made a lot of the final payments, so that’s good too. Now we have more time to just pay for things.”

After an engagement back in their college years, it looks like their wedding hashtag #FinallyCortez will have even more of a meaning.

We’ve already been waiting so long,” said Espana. “What’s another year? You almost can’t be mad. I mean, who would have predicted coronavirus.”

Espana said the most maddening part of all of this is hiding her wedding dress in her closet for an entire year. Her fiance hasn’t seen it yet.