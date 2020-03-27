chicago-businessman-willie-wilson-pledges-$1m-to-help-unemployed-during-covid-19-crisis

More COVID-19 Pandemic Stories

488 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 8 deaths; total cases now over 3K

WATCH LIVE: Governor gives daily update

CHICAGO — On Friday, Illinois Department of Health officials announced 488 new cases of COVID-19, including eight deaths.

Visualizing the difference social distancing can make on COVID-19 spread

WGN’s Dina Bair has a look at the spread of COVID-19 with social isolation compared to how rapidly people would get infected if they continued to socialize as usual.

The average ratio is one person spreads the virus to 2-3 others, so in one day 100 infected would grow to 350. With social isolation that number would be at just 200.

Video

Apple releases COVID-19 screening app and website in partnership with CDC

Apple on Friday released a website and an iOS app that allows users to screen themselves for coronavirus symptoms, marking another response to the pandemic by a major tech platform.

Both tools were developed in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Apple said in a statement to CNN Business. The app and website include a questionnaire and information about the novel coronavirus.

