chhattisgarh-official-suspended-for-remark-against-sonia-gandhi

A local official was suspended for posting an “objectionable” comment against Sonia Gandhi

Balod:

A local official in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district was suspended on Thursday for posting an “objectionable” comment against Congress president Sonia Gandhi on a WhatsApp group.

Chhattisgarh is a Congress-ruled state. Kripa Ram Barman, sub-engineer with the Doundi Nagar Panchayat, was suspended with immediate effect by Balod Collector Ranu Sahu, a district official said.

Kripa Ram Barman had allegedly shared an old newspaper report about Sonia Gandhi with a comment on a WhatsApp group.

After it came to the notice of the authorities, he was suspended, the official said.

According to the Collector’s order, Kripa Ram Barman violated provisions of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, by making a political comment.