chhattisgarh-cop-commits-suicide-by-shooting-himself,-probe-on:-police

The head constable used his service AK-47 rifle to kill himself. (Representational)

Dantewada:

A police official, posted on security duty of a Congress MLA, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh today, the police said.

Head constable Aashoram Kashyap, 44, shot himself with his service AK-47 rifle around 1am at MLA Devti Karma’s residence in Dantewada, a senior police official said.

He fired one round from the weapon on his chest and died on the spot, the official added.

Aashoram Kashyap’s colleagues alerted the police, following which his body was taken to the district hospital for post-mortem, he added.

A native of Bastar district, Aashoram Kashyap had joined the police force in 2003, and was posted on security duty of Devti Karma, who is a legislator from Dantewada Assembly segment.

The Chhattisgarh Armed Force is a wing of the state police.

No suicide note has been recovered from the scene and further investigations are on to find out the reason behind his death, the senior official said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8: 00am to 10: 00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm – 8 pm)