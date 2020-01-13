chhapaak-weekend-box-office-collection:-deepika-padukone-film-makes-rs-19-crore,-performs-better-in-metro-cities

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak released with mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film depicts the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, played by Padukone. And now, the film has managed to make a total of 19.02 crore all India over the weekend.

Taran Adarsh shared on the social media that the film collected 4.77 CR on Friday, 6.90 CR on Saturday and 7.35 CR on Sunday.

In the Eastern region (Bihar and West Bengal), Chhapaak saw a 30% jump from Saturday to Sunday.

Trade analyst Vishek Chauhan said that the makers had gone wrong with the release date and the film may witness a decline post Monday. “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is proving to be a very strong advisory, people are shifting very fast towards Tanhaji and I think Chhapaak will get affected from Monday. This kind of film needs a clear window. When you pitch a film against a Baahubali kind-off film, which has huge star cast, then nothing can help you. It’s just that Chhapaak has released at the wrong time.”

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak

However, according to his statistics, he thinks with non-theatrical revenue, the film can be a profitable venture. “The landing cost of the film is around 40-45 CR, then you add P&A, so it is around 50-55 CR. I think the movie will make money from the non-theatrical sources (satellite, digital, streaming). The film’s lifetime theatrical will be around 40 CR. So, through other revenue sources, it will be a profitable film for Deepika and Fox, but if you look at it from Meghna Gulzar and Deepika’s track record, theatrically, it is disappointing.”

Trade expert Akshaye Rathi also said that Chhapaak has performed well in metro cities but under-performed in tier 2 cities. “The film has performed well in Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. But it hasn’t done well at Lucknow, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota,” Rathi said. In Maharastra the film performed well in Mumbai as compared to the rest of the state, as Tanhaji was the first preference.

Analyst Ramesh Bala said, “Chhapaak is doing well in Mumbai as compared to the rest of Maharashtra. Overall there has been a jump of 48% in Saturday collections. The weekend collection of Chhapaak from Mumbai and Maharashtra is approximately 6 CR.”

Despite a limited release and competition with Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, Chhapaak performed good in Southern India, especially in Chennai City and Bangalore. “With a limited release in Southern India, Chhapaak is leading in Chennai city and Bangalore. The film till now has collected around 3 CR from all the southern states,” Bala said.

Taran Adarsh also shared with Firstpost that the overall box office performance of the film has been underwhelming. “Mumbai and select multiplexes of Delhi (NCR) have done well. The film has not been able to connect (with the audiences), the treatment is very art-house, too realistic, and that is why it has its limitations from the box office point of view. All weekdays will be crucial for the film,” Adarsh said.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 13: 23: 49 IST