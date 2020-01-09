chhapaak,-tanhaji,-darbar,-sarileru-neekevvaru,-ala-vaikunthapurramuloo:-know-your-releases

There will be no dearth of films for cinephiles this weekend, with two big Bollywood, one Tamil, two Telugu and two Hollywood movies making its way to the ticketing counters. In the Bollywood space, Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar’s social drama Chhapaak will be battling it out with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Rajinikanth’s Darbar will be the only Tamil release this week whereas the Telugu offerings this week are Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The two Hollywood releases this week are My Spy and Like A Boss.

Chhapaak

What’s it about: It’s based on the life of activist Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, who was instrumental in the Supreme Court ordering the central and state governments to regulate the sale of acid.

Who’s in it: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi and Ankit Bisht

Why it may work: Director Meghna Gulzar’s last two films, Raazi and Talvar, were also inspired by true incidents. Not only were the films critically acclaimed, they also performed well in the theatres. Moreover, it’s driven by a heart-touching, inspiring story and bankable stars like Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

What’s it about: Tanhaji will bring the story of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare, who was celebrated for his role in the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD

Who’s in it: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul Gupta.

Why it may work: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior sees Kajol reunite with Ajay on-screen almost after a decade, where she will essay the role of Tanaji’s wife. Not only that, but it will also mark Ajay’s fourth project with Saif, following the LOC Kargil (2003), Kachche Dhaage (1999) and Omkara (2006).

Darbar

What’s it about: Rajinikanth plays a powerful cop who is tasked with solving the case of a group of murders

Who’s in it: Rajinikanth, Sunil Shetty, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Niveditha Thomas

Why it may work: The film will be a treat for Rajinikanth fans since it presents the actor in all his superstar elements and sporting his trademark swagger.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

What’s it about: The film will centre around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu

Who’s in it: Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Rajendra Prasad

Why it may work: The film features a few sequences in Jammu and Kashmir before the revocation of Article 370. Moreover, even Mahesh Babu feels that Sarileru Neekevvaru is the “best film of my (his) career” since the film has a “perfect blend of all emotions.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

What’s it about: The Allu Arjun-starrer seems to be a family drama but the story has still been kept under the wraps

Who’s in it: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hedge, Tabu, Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Rahul Ramakrishna

Why it may work: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo seems like it has all the ingredients to become a crowd-pleasing entertainer. The teaser of the movie sees Allu channel unbridled swagger, from lighting beedi from a scythe to swishing across board meeting rooms in sharp suits.

Like A Boss

What’s it about: The film follows best friends Mia and Mel, who have also founded a cosmetics company together.

Who’s in it: Salma Hayek, Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St Clair and Karan Soni.

Why it may work: Like A Boss is a light-hearted movie about female friendship.

My Spy

What’s it about: My Spy has Dave Bautista unwillingly training a 9-year-old spy-craft. Bautista plays a hardcore, no-nonsense CIA agent who is acutely social awkward.

Who’s in it: Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman, Ken Jeong, Devere Rogers

Why it may work: My Spy has been directed by Peter Segal, the filmmaker who has such films as 50 First Dates and Get Smart to his credit.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 14: 41: 49 IST