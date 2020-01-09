Chhapaak review – Deepika Padukone as Malti impressed the audience and Meghna Gulzar’s direction is perfect

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’ is showing great enthusiasm in the audience, which is also one of the main reasons that ‘Chhapaak’ Deepika Padukone’s This is the first film after marriage, which she has made under his banner. After being successful, the new generation of Bollywood heroines are building their banners and presenting stories that might not even make the mistake of touching Bollywood’s big production houses. The film ‘Chhapaak’ is produced by director Meghna Gulzar, whose last film ‘Raazi’ was successful at the box office. Through this film, Meghna Gulzar is going to present the story of Acid Attack Survivors and will try to tell the audience what problems such women have to face after the accident.

If we talk about the first part of the film, then it is very tight and full of strong acting of Deepika Padukone. The film begins with protests about two of the biggest problems faced by women, such as the balachar and acid attack, during which the scene tells us about Malati (Deepika Padukone). However director Meghna Gulzar (Meghna Gulzar) introduces us to Malati after a few scenes, telling her story, she tries to explain to the audience what mentality people with acid attack suffer and after the attack How does a woman’s life change.

You are associated with every scene of the first part, a big reason for this is the song Chhapaak by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, decorated with the words of Gulzar Saheb. The beautiful use of this song by the director Meghna Gulzar gives the effect of the story.