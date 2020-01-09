chhapaak-movie-review:-this-is-what-taran-adarsh-and-others-say-about-deepika-padukone-film

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit













Taran Adarsh and other experts are impressed with Chhapaak as they have tweeted rave reviews for director Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone and other film unit members’ work in the movie.

Chhapaak is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on January 10. Fox Star Studios, which has jointly produced it with Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar held its special screening for some celebs and media two days before it hit the screens. The movie has been successful in striking a chord with everyone including Taran Adarsh.

Some of those film critics took to their Twitter accounts to share their reviews of Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The reviewers say that Meghna Gulzar has picked up an important issue, which needs to be showcased on the big screen. The director has made sure an engaging and entertaining script in place. It is really emotional and heart-wrenching film.

ChhapaakTwitter

The critics applauded an A-list actress Deepika Padukone coming forward to play the role of Laxmi. Vikrant Massey has delivered a good performance and his chemistry with Deepika is good. Vishal Dahiya, Madhurjeet Sarghi and Ankit Bisht have also done good jobs, which are the assets of Chhapaak. The film has good production values and music, picturisation and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front.

Here are some critics’ tweet reviews of Chhapaak:

Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh

#OneWordReview… #Chhapaak: POWERFUL. Rating: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ½ Some stories should be told. Some issues must be addressed… Gut-wrenching, yet empowering… Aces: Sensitive writing. Skilled direction. Masterful performances… Take a bow, #Deepika and #MeghnaGulzar. #ChhapaakReview

Faridoon Shahryar @iFaridoon

#Chhapaak is a very engaging and important film. It merely doesn’t talk about acid attack victims but also why it’s important to rise above your frailties, physical beauty n how u can be happy even when there are very few reasons to be cheerful..@masseysahib is outstanding in #Chhapaak. He is a gifted actor. The bonding between him and @deepikapadukone stems from mutual respect and graduates to the purest form of attraction that is possible…

Neetu Kumar @neetukumar02

Just watched #Chhapaak. It’s an emotional and Heart Wrenching film. #Chappak shows acid attack surviver’s pain, courage and fight. @deepikapadukone is outstanding. Superb Direction, impressive Screen play. Must Watch and Inspiring film. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ #ChhapaakReview #DeepikaPadukone

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860

And #Chhapaak is one of the best film ever produced by bollywood. Delivered the sensitive topic with ease ! Shows how amidst of all the circumstances one can easily pull her life with sheen. It will start immersing you in its depth right from the beginning to end. ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ And if you think #Deepika ‘s best was #padmaavat then go and watch #Chhapaak mate . She is literally brilliant with her creative act ! #MeghnaGulzar has delivered yet another film which will be remembered for years after #Raazi. Must must watch !!!! And yes perpetrator religion hasn’t been changed in the film ,I dont know who came up with such a weird and false accusation ! This topic is itself very pertinent and perpetrators could be anyone irrespective of religion . #Chhapaak will run riot at multiplexes for sure !! #DeepikaPadukone is soul of the film and #VikrantMassey is someone who carries this soul throughout the film with his impeccable act . He is sure to win your heart ! Watch out for brilliant supporting characters, detailing of few scenes,etc . #Chappak

Ankur Pathak @aktalkies

Telling a story about gruesome male violence often risks narrative exploitation at the cost of the survivor. #Chhapaak avoids these traps: no victim syndrome, no saviour complex. Instead, it’s anchored by a strong narrative of reclaiming power. Review:

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana @tahira_k

#chhapaak hangover!This special movie will make you cry but don’t let that go in vain. With this,these attacks should become unheard & unseen of. Piercing, our heart with her smile @deepikapadukone our soul with the story @meghnagulzar and the screen with his acting @masseysahib

Nayandeep Rakshit @NayandipRakshit