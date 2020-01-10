chhapaak-movie-review-and-rating:-critics-feel-deepika-padukone’s-film-had-the-potential-to-do-better

Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit













Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar’s first collaboration together, Chhapaak, is finally here. Known for making films on real-life events and portraying them with finesse, Meghna Gulzar has again tried to bring to celluloid the trials and tribulations of an acid-attack victim. Deepika was seen playing the role of an acid-attack survivor. While critics and audience have applauded the film for its brave subject and portrayal, they all feel the film could have done a little better. Let’s take a look at the Critics review.

Indian Express went with 3.5 stars out of 5: Her Malti embodies the film’s anti-patriarchy stance, minus shrillness or preachiness. Drama without dreaded melodrama. You look at Padukone, so far away from the dressed-up, made-up parts she’s done till now, and acknowledge an actor who wants to break out of her safe zone, to actually inhabit someone else’s skin even if it’s burnt.

TOI went with 3.5 stars out of 5: Chhaapak’ is a sensitive film with a delicate, yet powerful, handling of a heinous crime against women, and an important story that needs to be heard.

Bollywoodlife went with 3 stars out of 5: You like what you see, you applaud the intent, but all along, you feel that there could’ve been something more. You leave the theatre feeling that you’ve been dished out a decent film on a pertinent subject that had the potential to be better. The makers have a track-record of taking real-life stories a notch higher. However, in totality, it does fall a bit short of expectations. There were powerful moments in the life of Laxmi Agarwal that you expected to see in the film.

Mumbai Mirror went with 3.5 stars out of 5: Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, the onomatopoeic rendition of the heinous act of dousing one with acid, manages a narrative that’s sensitive rather than exploitative. As a leading actress, Padukone’s decision to consider a part where she would be compelled to part with her vanity is commendable.

NDTV went with 3 stars out of 5: With so much crammed into 123 minutes, there are times when Chhapaak appears either to be drifting from one issue to another or inching close to bursting at the seams. But delicate directorial touches elevate some passages of the film.