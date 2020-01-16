chhapaak-makes-rs-26.53-cr-in-six-days;-trade-analysts-blame-clash-with-tanhaji,-risk-factor-for-poor-box-office-collections

After raking 19 crore over the weekend, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak collected 2.61 crore on Wednesday. Taran Adarsh took to social media and said that the partial holidays of Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal has helped the film, but it is still not up to the mark. The net collection of Chhapaak now stands at 26.53 crore.

Trade expert Vishek Chauhan has said that Chhapaak clashing with Tanhaji has worked against the film.

However, trade analyst Akshaye Rathi has a different point of view. “I don’t agree…it’s not that Chhapaak didn’t get showcasing or requisite number of screens; it got a respectable number of shows. The audience of Tanhaji and Chhapaak are extremely different. 90% of people who were excited for Tanhaji, would not care too much about Chhapaak and vice versa. Both are very different films catering to different audiences. I genuinely don’t believe that they would affect each other at all,” Rathi said.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhapaak. Image via YouTube.

From the Eastern region, Vishek Chauhan shared that on Tuesday, the film earned 5 Lakhs from Bihar and 15 Lakhs from West Bengal. However, he believes that, theatrically, the film has gone out of steam in these belts and it will not be able to cross even 40 crore in its lifetime collection. Ramesh Bala also added that the film remains flat on weekdays.

Trade expert Komal Nahta told Firstpost that the makers ignored a fundamental issue with the film. “The world associates Deepika Padukone with beauty, of course, she’s a talented actress too. But most people visualize her as the beautiful girl, who is so good looking and talented. Here we rely only upon her great acting skills and since it’s an audiovisual medium, people want to see a beautiful face as a heroine.” He further added that the film fails to make you cry. “When you go to see a film based on an acid attack survivor, with Deepika Padukone, immediately you think that it will make you cry. But here the film doesn’t make you cry, so it is not justified. Everything else could have been taken care of, but these two are unparalleled mistakes,” Komal said.

Komal feels that actors should avoid films that fail to justify their USP. “Not only Deepika, but no actor should do roles which does not justify their USP. Nana Patekar played a mute man in Khamoshi, it flopped. Shah Rukh Khan, played a vertically challenged character in Zero, that also flopped. Salman Khan played a man with learning disabilities in Tubelight, it also flopped. You cannot crush the USP of an actor or actress and expect the film to work on the box office,” he concluded.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 13: 36: 25 IST