chhapaak,-deepika-padukone,-vikrant-massey’s-film,-makes-rs-4.77-cr-on-opening-day-at-domestic-box-office

Chhapaak was one of the most Deepika Padukone films in recent memory. Based on true events in the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, audiences were eagerly awaiting Deepika’s treatment of such an unconventional subject.

The opening day collection of the film, as stated by trade analysts, was underwhelming in certain sections of the country, but the film did well in urban multiplexes. Chhapaak has made a total of Rs 4.77 crore on its opening day at the box office.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the figures, and added the film was unable to perform in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Check out the box office collections of Chhapaak

But contrary to belief, the collections have not been affected by the supposed boycott declared after the lead actress extended her support to the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Trade Analyst Atul Mohan informs Firstpost, “Even before the boycott, we were expecting the film to open at Rs 3.50-4.50 crore, as the release was very limited. It is still a limited release. They haven’t gone all out. The film has received well in the multiplexes of Chandigarh, Delhi, and the northern part of the country. The film registered good occupancy in the high-end multiplexes.”

Another trade expert, Vishek Chauhan, adds no political stance could affect the box office numbers, mostly because according to him, film business and politics are unrelated to each other. “I think it all media hype. People don’t watch film depending upon the political ideologies of an actor. Please don’t mix cinema with politics, and that is the worst thing we can do. Deepika is one of the best actresses, and let’s not demean her by saying that her film worked because she went to JNU or vice-versa. The picture will work on its merits. Let’s not mix it as it becomes dangerous. I haven’t come across anyone who said that he’s watching Chhapaak because Deepika visited JNU or not watching it because of Deepika went to JNU,” he tells Firstpost.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 15: 29: 23 IST