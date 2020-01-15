chhapaak,-deepika-padukone,-meghna-gulzar’s-film,-based-on-laxmi-agarwal’s-life,-makes-rs-23.92-crore-in-five-days

The collections of Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar’s social drama Chhapaak, which took a hit after its opening weekend, have benefited from the partial holiday of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday, 14 January.

The film earned a decent Rs 2.55 crore on Tuesday, pushing its current total to Rs 23.92 crore.

According to trade analysts, the film’s business is expected to remain steady on 15 January.

Check out the latest box office figures of Chhapaak

Based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak released on 10 June, alongside Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar. Tanhaji is already on the cusp of entering the Rs 100-crore club as its collection currently stands at Rs 90.96 crore.

Ahead of the release of the film, Deepika had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi to express her solidarity following the masked mob attacks on the students on 5 January. After her visit, a social media-wide boycott was called by those who opposed her stance. Many assumed her visit to JNU had affected the overall performance of the film at the box office. However, the boycott has supposedly not affected the ticketing sales for Chhapaak.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan told Firstpost, “Even before the boycott, we were expecting the film to open at Rs 3.5 to 4.5 crore, as the release was very limited. It is still a limited release. They haven’t gone all out. The film has received well in the multiplexes of Chandigarh, Delhi, and the northern part of the country. The film registered good occupancy in the high-end multiplexes.”

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi, Vishal Dahiya, and Ankit Bisht in supporting roles. Meghna Gulzar has directed the film written by Atika Ghosh. It was recently declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 15, 2020 16: 13: 28 IST