chhapaak,-deepika-padukone-and-meghna-gulzar’s-social-drama,-makes-rs-21.37-cr-in-four-days

Deepika Padukone’s social drama Chhapaak witnessed a slight dip in collections after a decent run during its opening week at the box office. After picking up Rs 4.77 crore on its opening day, the film went on to make Rs 6.90 crore and Rs 7.35 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. However, on Monday, the collection dropped to Rs 2.35 crore.

The total collection of Chhapaak in four days has been computed to Rs 21.37 crore.

According to trade analysts, the movie has been working only in urban pockets and multiplexes, and not in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Check out the latest box office figures of Chhapaak

Based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak released on 10 June, alongside Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar,

Ahead of the release of the film, Deepika had visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi to express her solidarity following the masked mob attacks on the students on 5 January. After her visit, a social media-wide boycott was called by those who opposed her stance. Many assumed her visit to JNU had affected the overall performance of the film at the box office. However, the boycott has supposedly not affected the ticketing sales for Chhapaak.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan told Firstpost, “Even before the boycott, we were expecting the film to open at Rs 3.5 to 4.5 crore, as the release was very limited. It is still a limited release. They haven’t gone all out. The film has received well in the multiplexes of Chandigarh, Delhi, and the northern part of the country. The film registered good occupancy in the high-end multiplexes.”

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi, Vishal Dahiya, and Ankit Bisht in supporting roles. Meghna Gulzar has directed the film written by Atika Ghosh. It was recently declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 14, 2020 12: 51: 36 IST