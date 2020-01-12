chhapaak-box-office-collection:-deepika-padukone,-meghna-gulzar’s-film-generates-rs-6.90-cr-on-day-2

Deepika Padukone returned to screen after Padmaavat with Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The drama, which released alongside Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Darbar, has now made Rs 11.67 crore in two days. The film’s opening day numbers were Rs 4.77 crore and the next day it collected Rs 6.90 crore.

Trade analysts note that the film’s earnings so far are underwhelming and it has been unable to connect with audience beyond metros’ urban multiplexes.

Deepika Padukone in a still from Chhappak. YouTube

Following the masked mob attacks in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, Padukone visited the campus to show her solidarity with the students and teachers. Following this, a social media-wide boycott was called out by those who opposed her stance. It was assumed that this could have played some role in the dismal opening day figures. But contrary to belief, the collections have not been affected by this supposed boycott.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Chhapaak witnesses an upward trend on Day 2, but the 2-day total is underwhelming… Decent at premium multiplexes, but unable to connect *andcollect beyond metros… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3… Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 11.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Trade analyst Atul Mohan told Firstpost, “Even before the boycott, we were expecting the film to open at Rs 3.50-4.50 crore, as the release was very limited. It is still a limited release. They haven’t gone all out. The film has received well in the multiplexes of Chandigarh, Delhi, and the northern part of the country. The film registered good occupancy in the high-end multiplexes.”

Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi, Vishal Dahiya and Ankit Bisht in supporting roles. Meghna Gulzar has directed the film written by Atika Ghosh. It was recently declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Recently, Delhi High Court directed the makers to give credit to Agarwal’s lawyer Aparna Bhat for the inputs she shared with them. Justice Prathiba M Singh said the changes be made in the movie slides in multiplexes by 15 January.

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 12: 15: 33 IST