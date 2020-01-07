chester-bennington’s-widow-talinda-confirms-wedding-to-michael-fredman-but-denies-marrying-on-anniversary

Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda has confirmed did indeed get married to her love Michael Fredman, but it denies the nuptials took place on the anniversary of her wedding to the late Linkin Park singer.

Talinda, 42, was reported to have married Los Angeles County firefighter Michael on New Year’s Eve (30 December) at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, according to TMZ.

It was falsely claimed that Talinda had married Chester, who died by suicide in 2017, on the same day. They actually married on New Year’s Day (1 January) in 2005

However, the mental health activist has since clarified that she and Michael tied the knot on 4 January.

Sharing a sweet photo from their wedding ceremony, which appears to have taken place on a beach, Talinda wrote in the Instagram post: ‘With joy and love I want to set something straight.

ON JANUARY 4th, I wed a wonderful man, great friend, and son this weekend. We celebrated with all of our family and friends on the beautiful island of O’ahu [sic].’

She continued: ‘The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways. My anniversary with my love, Chester, JAN 1 Was NOT THE DAYE. Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else.’

Talinda has been open about her new relationship with Michael and shared the exciting news of their engagement in September.

Describing him as her ‘angel on Earth’, Talinda said: ‘I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you.

‘My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honour Chester and coninue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein.

‘To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love. Thank you for ALL your continued love and support [sic].’

Chester took his own life on 20 July 2017 after quietly battling with his mental health.

Following his tragic death, Talinda has become a mental health activist and launched the organisation 320 Changes Direction to help others fighting similar battles.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Linkin Park pay heartfelt tribute to Chester Bennington on anniversary of his death: ‘It still feels you’re close by’

MORE: Thirty Seconds to Mars at the 02 review: Giant balloons, a technicolour poncho and Chester Bennington love





