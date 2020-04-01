🔥Chesire neighbours keep spirits up during coronavirus outbreak with 'social distant dancing' in the street🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Neighbours in Chesire have been gathering once a day every morning for a special “social distant dancing” session.

For the past eight days, residents in Frodsham have been gathering every morning at 11am to dance together.

The participants dance outside their home while they observe the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

In one video, neighbours young and old can be seen joining in the dance which is led by local fitness instructor Janet Woodcock.

Elsa Williams shared the videos online which have since gone viral as people expressed their admiration for the dancing neighbours’ efforts to keep their spirits up at a difficult time.

“Nobody is dancing in time,” said Elsa on Twitter.

“We know we’re not very good. Ultimately, it changes nothing.

“But for a few minutes every day, our little corner of the universe feels a bit less alone. That’s something.”

She added that the dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day to cause minimal disturbance to people’s routines.

“Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self isolating, so they look forward to it,” she said.

“It was only meant to be a one time thing, but it lifted people round here up a bit and they wanted more.

“It’s also worth noting that our road hardly spoke to each other before all this.”

People around the world have been trying to find creative ways to stay connected as government lockdowns demand people stay at home to avoid spreading Covid-19.

In Italy quarantined people were filmed singing, dancing and playing instruments from their balconies.

London start-up InkPact decided it wanted to help boost morale by sending 2,000 handwritten letters to those self isolating.