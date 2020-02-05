cheryl-looks-unimpressed-as-instagram-app-tells-her-she-looks-47

Cheryl was shocked after an Instagram app guessed her age as 47.

The former Girls Aloud star, 36, shared a video of herself trying out Instagram’s popular AR filters – including one which attempted to pinpoint her age – while sitting in the back seat of a car.

She looked shocked as the filter estimated that she was 11 years older than her actual age and branded the result as “very, very harsh.”

Things didn’t get much better for the singer as she tested out a series of similar filters, as a Pixar game suggested that she looked like the grandmother from the 2017 animation Coco, prompting her to sarcastically label her post: “Well, this is fun.”

Unimpressed: Cheryl wasn’t happy with the result (Instagram @cheryl)

Cheryl then looked disappointed as another filter found that the Sex and the City character she most resembled was Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) before a final attempt claimed that she resembled Hades, the Disney villain from Hercules.

She looked stony-faced in the video clip, which she captioned: “I’ve had enough.”

Awkward: The star was later likened to a Disney villain (Instagram @cheryl)

Other stars to use Instagram’s AR features include actress Courteney Cox, who shared a hilarious video last month documenting her struggle to get the Friends filter to identify her as Monica, her character on the US sitcom.

Cheryl – In pictures

Cheryl is currently appearing as a judge on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer, alongside Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse, former Glee star Matthew Morrison and newcomer Todrick Hall.

Last weekend’s live show saw her act The Queens sent home along with Hall’s act Ryan after they scored the fewest votes from viewers.

The singer’s remaining acts are Brothers of Dance, a male contemporary dance group, and Lily & Joseph, a pair of talented youngsters aged 10 and eight respectively.