cheryl-cries-as-disabled-woman-fails-to-make-it-to-next-round-on-the-greatest-dancer

Cheryl shed a tear during last night’s episode of The Greatest Dancer when a disabled woman and her partner failed to make it through to the next round.

The former Girls Aloud singer broke down in tears watching wheelchair-bound dancer Jacqueline discover that she and her husband Alex hadn’t been selected by the judges to progress in the competition.

As she wiped her face, Cheryl commented: ‘It keeps getting me.’

Alex and Jacqueline had seriously impressed panelists Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Todrick Hall and Matthew Morrison earlier in the episode with their beautiful ballroom performance.

Ahead of their audition, Jacqueline told Curtis Pritchard: ‘We’re fighters so we want everything to be perfect, and that’s what makes us such a good team.’

‘When we dance we can tell everybody that you can do anything you want if you put your mind up to it,’ her husband added.

After taking to the stage and receiving a standing ovation, Cheryl said: ‘You are the perfect example of not letting a disability stand in the way of your ability because that was a stunning performance.’

Matthew added: ‘I feel like there’s nothing you can’t do. That was so passionate, the connection that you two have with each other is what we all fell in love with and I was so moved by that performance, so thank you so much, it was a gift.’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti also heaped on the praise, and commented: ‘We haven’t actually had anyone come out here and do a ballroom piece. But the fact you can do a beautiful Foxtrot and still have a lot of rise and fall.

‘You did a fall-away whisk and led that into a fall-away drop and then you did this incredible lift, well done.’

Audiences were also moved by Alex and Jacqueline’s stunning routine, with one writing on Twitter: ‘Alex and Jacqueline are exactly what this show is about, I’m beyond captivated, awed and mind blown at the level of strength and storytelling. What incredible, brave and empowering people.’

Echoing a similar sentiment, another posted: ‘So wonderful to see people who have a disability following their dreams and letting nothing stop them. Very inspirational.’

We’re hoping we haven’t seen the last of them.

The Greatest Dancer continues on Sunday at 6.30pm on BBC One.





