Chelsea's Reece James to compete in Call of Duty World League tournament

Chelsea starlet Reece James has wowed fans with some impressive displays for the Blues after breaking into the first team under Frank Lampard.

Now the youngster is set to try his hand at esports by entering a Call of Duty World League tournament in London.

The 19-year-old, who recently committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract, is a keen gamer and long-time Call of Duty player.

Pitting his skills against some of the best players in the world, James will take to the stage at the Call of Duty League Home Series event in London at the Copper Box Arena in Hackney on Saturday, February 9.

He will compete in a Hype Battle, a 2v2 exhibition match which pits celebrities against each other, against DJ Nicky Romero and twin brothers Skrapz and Wuskin, who represent esports team London Royal Ravens.

Chelsea defender Reece James is a keen gamer Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The quartet will be playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s 2v2 “Gunfight” mode as they go head-to-head.

James is not the first footballer to delve into the world of gaming and team up with eSport stars.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane both tuned in for a game of Fortnite with the most-recognised player, Ninja, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling have battled against Fifa 20 FUT Champions Cup winner Donovan ‘Tekkz’ Hunt last year.

