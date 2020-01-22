Chelsea’s Edinson Cavani pursuit reaches stand-off with Paris Saint-Germain over £12.6 million valuation

Chelsea are involved in a stand-off with Paris Saint-Germain over the French club’s £12.6million valuation of Edinson Cavani with the striker’s parents claiming he wants to join Atletico Madrid.

The views of Cavani’s parents have not yet put off Chelsea, who are sweating on Tammy Abraham’s fitness, but the Blues face a difficult task to land the 32-year-old.

Cavani, who has asked to leave PSG, has emerged as Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard’s top January target and he is prepared to shelve his desire to sign a left back and a winger until the summer in order to focus on signing a top striker this month.

Atletico have already had an offer for Cavani turned down, while Chelsea have enquired about taking the Uruguayan on loan for the remainder of his contract.

With the Uruguayan’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, PSG would rather agree a permanent deal to allow him to leave in this window and value Cavani at 15m euros, £12.6m.