chelsea-xi-vs-leicester-city:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham ahead of Leicester City faces a late fitness test on the ankle injury he sustained against Arsenal.

The 22-year-old trained with the first team on Thursday but head coach Frank Lampard admitted Abraham has been feeling pain in sessions and a last-minute decision will be made on his availability.

Should he miss out, Lampard must decide whether to go with Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud to lead the attack.

Batshuayi scores his first goal since October as Chelsea beat Hull in the FA Cup last weekend while Giroud will be desperately hoping for greater involvement after his January move away from the club failed to materialise.

Reece James is likely to have recovered from a knee problem to start at right-back while Jorginho, Willian and N’Golo Kante are set to be among those to return to the line-up.

Christian Pulisic remains injured alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who will continue his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Willian