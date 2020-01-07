chelsea-willing-to-let-marcos-alonso-leave-this-transfer-window-with-inter-milan-keen-on-the-full-back

Chelsea are open to the sale of Marcos Alonso during the January transfer window and Inter Milan are keen to do a deal before the end of the month.

The Spaniard has been in and out of the side since the arrival of Frank Lampard as Blues boss and he is now very unlikely to regain his spot as first choice left-back.

Emerson Palmieri appears to be the preferred option on the left side of defence under Lampard, while they are likely to make a signing in that position either in January or the summer.

Alonso’s former manager at Chelsea, Antonio Conte, is now in charge of Inter Milan and the Italian is keen to reunited with the Spaniard in Serie A.

Conte is doing a tremendous job at Inter after taking over in the summer, with the side sitting top of Serie A, but he is looking to add recruits to his squad this month.

Another player out of favour at Chelsea, Olivier Giroud, is also a target for Inter as he looks to add competition for his strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.

Alonso is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2023, on a weekly wage of around £100,000, so Chelsea would be wanting substantial remuneration for the former Fiorentina player, having spent around £20m on him in 2016.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of defenders, including their former man Nathan Ake, who they can re-sign from Bournemouth for £40m, and Leicester’s Ben Chilwell, who would be considerably more expensive.

Both the Blues and Manchester City have been linked with the England international left-back, but Leicester are adamant that they will not let their star players go in the January window.

‘There’s no pressure to sell, and there’s no need for us to sell. We’ve got a really strong squad and lots of them are young players evolving,’ said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

‘We want to (add players) but if we can’t we’ll continue with the squad we’ve got and look to reinforce in the summer.’

