chelsea-vs.-liverpool:-fa-cup-preview,-live-stream,-tv-channel,-how-to-watch-online,-odds

The 2019-20 FA Cup fifth round begins this week with the biggest match set for Tuesday as Chelsea hosts Liverpool. Sixteen teams remain in the competition, 10 of them from the Premier League. The Reds beat Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round while Chelsea defeated Hull City. Unlike previous rounds, there will be no replays in the fifth round if the initial matches end in a draw. All ties will head to extra time and potentially penalty kicks to determine a winner.Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:Viewing informationDate: Tuesday, March 3 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ETLocation: Stamford Bridge – London, EnglandTV: None | Live stream: ESPN+Odds: Chelsea +135; Draw +275; Liverpool +180 (via William Hill Sportsbook) StorylinesChelsea: The Blues must focus on their defense, because in the last five games they’ve conceded 10 times. The lack of cohesion at the back and the inability to cut off passing lanes has put this young team in a tough spot in every competition so far. Not having N’Golo Kante is a big part of the problem with the talented midfielder still dealing with an abductor injury. They must prioritize defense in this one or be at risk of repeating the 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich.Liverpool: It’s time to get back up and fight. How will the Reds respond to their first Premier League defeat of the season after falling to Watford 3-0 on Saturday? It was just an off day it seems and not a hint of what’s to come. A team this talented and this consistent hadn’t lost a Premier League game in 422 days, but the Reds can’t let Watford beat them twice. Expect Jurgen Klopp to have his guys confident and ready.Chelsea vs. Liverpool predictionThe Reds bounce back from the loss to Watford to edge the Blues on a second-half goal from Roberto Firmino.

Pick: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1