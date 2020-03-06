chelsea-vs.-everton:-premier-league-preview,-live-stream,-tv-channel,-how-exactly-to-watch-online,-news

Chelsea hosts Everton on Sunday in Premier League action with the Blues seeking to fight off Manchester United for fourth place. The Blues enter the weekend in fourth with a 13-6-9 record and 45 points, sitting three points of United ahead. The Toffees come in 11th with a 10-7-11 record but are simply three points from seventh place with the team still dreaming of qualifying for Europa League. Here’s ways to watch the match and what things to know: Viewing informationDate: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 10 a.m. ETLocation: Stamford Bridge — London, EnglandTV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try free of charge) Odds: Chelsea -121; Draw +270; Everton +330 (via William Hill Sportsbook) StorylinesChelsea: There is really a renewed confidence in this side despite all the injury issues. Beating Liverpool 2-0 in the FA Cup on Tuesday has taken about this confidence and belief that team can finish in the very best four despite some tricky matches approaching. The defensive issues aren’t quite fixed, but avoiding the Reds from scoring is impressive always, considering Chelsea had conceded in the eight games prior especially. Against Everton, they need to prioritize that defense because Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been superb again. The young English striker has 15 goals in 31 goals to lead the team.

Everton: When you go through the league table and see Everton in 11th, it gives fans little hope of qualifying for Europe probably. However the Toffees are simply five points back of fifth place, which could become a Champions League spot if Manchester City does not win its appeal. Carlo Ancelotti's team includes a tough scheduling discovering this match, Liverpool, Leicester Tottenham and City. We'll know by mid April whether this team will in actuality have a go at Europe. On Sunday puts them in the race a win, while a loss may be the final straw.PredictionThe Blues start fast, get yourself a goal from WIllian and take all three points to remain firmly in fourth place. Pick: Chelsea 2, Everton 1.