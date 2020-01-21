chelsea-vs-arsenal-tv-channel,-live-stream,-time,-team-news,-odds-and-head-to-head

Chelsea and Arsenal meet in the Premier League for the second time in four weeks on Tuesday night as Mikel Arteta looks for some revenge on Frank Lampard.

The Blues handed Arteta his only defeat as Gunners boss so far when they came from behind to win at the Emirates at the end of December.

Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opening the scoring, late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham secured the three points for Lampard’s men in north London.

Arsenal have not been beaten since then, but have been held to disappointing draws by Crystal Palace and Sheffield United.

Chelsea are coming off a frustrating 1-0 loss at Newcastle on Saturday.

When is Chelsea vs Arsenal?

The match is on Tuesday 21 January with kick-off at 8.15pm at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Arsenal on and is there a live stream?

BT Sport 1 will be showing the game live on Tuesday night with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Subscribers can stream the action on BT Sport Player or watch on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport 2 will be showing Sheffield United vs Manchester City.

Chelsea vs Arsenal odds

3/4 Chelsea



29/10 Draw



15/4 Arsenal

Odds courtesy of Betfair

Chelsea vs Arsenal team news

Chelsea remain without Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek through injury, but Reece James and Marcos Alonso are available after recovering from their respective fitness problems.

Mikel Arteta will be without Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Reiss Nelson and Sead Kolasinac through injury, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suspended.

Sokratis missed the last game through illness and is being assessed ahead of the trip across London.





Head-to-head in last five meetings 29 Dec 2019 – Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea – Premier League



29 May 2019 – Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal – Europa League



19 Jan 2019 – Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea – Premier League



18 Aug 2018 – Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal – Premier League



24 Jan 2018 – Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea – League Cup

MORE: Dries Mertens in talks to renew with Napoli amid Arsenal and Chelsea transfer speculation

MORE: Timo Werner prefers Liverpool move as Chelsea and Manchester United fight for his signature