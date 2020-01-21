chelsea-vs-arsenal,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

A must win
Mikel Arteta’s words, not mine. The new Arsenal box (is he still new?) reckons his team absolutely have to win tonight in order to have any chance whatsoever of reaching the top four. I’m not sure it matters – they’re nowhere near it.
The 10 point gap to them and Chelsea is definitely surmountable but having watched a lot of Arsenal, and more generally the Premier League, they are a work in progress and inconsistent to the point of unpredictability. There are clear signs of progress, a change in style and the players seem to enjoy Arteta’s coaching thus far but the team isn’t good enough.
Chelsea can be really dangerous in attack when they get going but tend to be better when they have space to run into. Arsenal will have done their home work and may opt to try and win the ball high up the park – Chelsea’s defenders are often left isolated by the rest of the team pushing up the pitch and a single mistake could lead to high quality chances to score.
The team news will be with us any minute. Expect plenty of action and a few goals.