chelsea-vs-arsenal,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Mikel Arteta’s words, not mine. The new Arsenal box (is he still new?) reckons his team absolutely have to win tonight in order to have any chance whatsoever of reaching the top four. I’m not sure it matters – they’re nowhere near it.

The 10 point gap to them and Chelsea is definitely surmountable but having watched a lot of Arsenal, and more generally the Premier League, they are a work in progress and inconsistent to the point of unpredictability. There are clear signs of progress, a change in style and the players seem to enjoy Arteta’s coaching thus far but the team isn’t good enough.