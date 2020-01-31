Chelsea transfer news on deadline day: Dries Mertens, Giroud, Cavani, Lamptey plus today's rumours and gossip

Chelsea could be set for a dramatic transfer deadline day as the January window slams shut tonight at 11pm GMT.

Despite Chelsea being free to sign players once again after their Fifa transfer ban was lifted, the Blues have so far failed to add to Frank Lampard‘s squad.

The silver lining is that Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with a six-point cushion, though Manchester United and Tottenham both remain in the hunt and have signed Bruno Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn respectively.

With Lampard seeking signings today, here’s what we know so far…

Striker search

Chelsea have been looking into signing Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

However, the Italian club are demanding €40m (£33.8m) for a 32-year-old whose contract expires at the end of the season, while Mertens is reluctant to leave Naples.

Edinson Cavani is another January target, though the PSG striker has his heart set on a move to Atletico Madrid – and his huge wage demands could price Chelsea out of a move.

Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is not available this month, nor is Timo Werner at Red Bull Leipzig and the Blues are scrambling to assess their options.

Will Giroud stay?

As of Thursday, Olivier Giroud feared time is running out to seal an exit. The 33-year-old has been told he can leave if Chelsea can land one of their attacking targets – but with Mertens and Cavani seemingly out of reach, the Frenchman could be forced to remain.

Tottenham have been interested, while Lazio and also Newcastle have also emerged as possible alternative destinations.

Ampadu on the move?

Bristol City are exploring the possibility of striking a late loan deal for Ethan Ampadu.

The 19-year-old, who can operate in midfield or defence, is currently on loan at German side RB Leipzig but he has struggled for action – though the German side are reluctant to let him go early.

Lamptey set to leave

Early reports are suggesting that Tariq Lamptey could exit Chelsea today. The youngster’s contract expires this summer, and having reportedly turned down a new deal, Lamptey may well be sold to Brighton.